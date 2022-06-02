Calgary man linked to numerous ‘grandparent scams’ charged by CPS

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man in relation to multiple “grandparent scams” within the city.

The type of scam, which has been around for years, typically has a scammer pose as a grandchild of an elderly person and claim they’ve been arrested and are in “urgent need” of money to secure bail. In other cases, the scammers have been known to pose as government or law enforcement officials looking to collect bail payments.

Calgary police said between February and April of 2022, they’ve spoken with several victims that made reports of an “unknown man who was allegedly posing as a court-appointed courier.” During that time, fraudsters would make arrangements to show up at victims’ homes to collect thousands of dollars.

In a news release, CPS said in April alone that about 20 similar incidents were reported to the police and resulted in a combined loss of $199,000.

After reviewing security camera footage and speaking with witnesses, CPS investigators were able to identify one man believed to be responsible for multiple incidents.

Jason Dwight Dear, 38, has been charged with seven counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of using a stolen credit card and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

“We are asking anyone who has been approached by an unknown person asking for bail payment to report it to police,” said Staff Sergeant Mark Auger with the CPS general investigations unit.

“These fraudsters are clever and convincing, and they prey on people’s generosity and trustworthiness. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "These fraudsters are clever and convincing, and they prey on people's generosity and trustworthiness.

“We’re encouraging citizens to be diligent in verifying people’s identity before handing over any form of payment. Oftentimes talking about the situation with family members and close friends helps bring the truth to light.”

Dear is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

As a reminder, CPS has the following tips when dealing with phone scams:

Bail payments can only be paid in person at the courthouse or correctional centres and receipts will be issued;

Only Canadian currency, debit and credit cards are accepted as payment. Gift cards, e-transfers and cheques are not accepted;

Funds will never be transferred to other accounts; and,

In the vast majority of situations, the person needing bail will make phone calls themselves to secure bail, not police.

More information on how seniors can protect themselves, along with a description of how the grandparent scam is typically played out can be found on the Calgary Police Service website.

Anyone with information about similar incidents are asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.