Fire

Winnipeg machinery fire sends 1 to hospital Wednesday night

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 11:06 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a Wednesday night fire at a Logan Avenue industrial building.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it was called to the site just after 8 p.m., where firefighters found a machinery fire and “significant smoke,” which had triggered the single-storey building’s sprinkler system.

Read more: Winnipeg firefighters donate gear to overseas colleagues in need

The fire was declared under control within about 40 minutes. Its cause is still under investigation and there are no current damage estimates.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews fight Furby Street apartment blaze' Winnipeg fire crews fight Furby Street apartment blaze
Winnipeg fire crews fight Furby Street apartment blaze – Aug 31, 2022

 

