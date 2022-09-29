Winnipeg machinery fire sends 1 to hospital Wednesday night

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a Wednesday night fire at a Logan Avenue industrial building.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it was called to the site just after 8 p.m., where firefighters found a machinery fire and “significant smoke,” which had triggered the single-storey building’s sprinkler system.

The fire was declared under control within about 40 minutes. Its cause is still under investigation and there are no current damage estimates.

Winnipeg fire crews fight Furby Street apartment blaze Winnipeg fire crews fight Furby Street apartment blaze – Aug 31, 2022

