Winnipeg machinery fire sends 1 to hospital Wednesday night

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a Wednesday night fire at a Logan Avenue industrial building.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it was called to the site just after 8 p.m., where firefighters found a machinery fire and “significant smoke,” which had triggered the single-storey building’s sprinkler system.
The fire was declared under control within about 40 minutes. Its cause is still under investigation and there are no current damage estimates.
