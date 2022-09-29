Peterborough police investigate bomb threat made at auto dealership

Peterborough police are investigating a bomb threat made against a business on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to a business at the corner of Lansdowne Street and Spillsbury Drive after the business received a message claiming a bomb had been placed on the property.
Police didn’t identify the business but a heavy police presence focused on Holiday Ford, an auto dealership.
Police say a perimeter was established — including closing Lansdowne between Village Crescent and Spillsbury Drive — and business was evacuated. The OPP’s explosive disposal unit was called for assistance.
Around 1 a.m., the OPP’s bomb unit came to the scene and a bomb-detecting dog was also deployed in the area.
Police say no explosive devices were found on the property.
The area was cleared about nine hours after the initial response.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.
