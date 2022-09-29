OPP seek federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad is asking for looking for federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant due to a breach of his statutory release.

Stephen Smart, 48, is described as six feet two inches, 262 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a long grey-coloured goatee.

The ROPE squad says Smart is serving a five-year sentence for criminal harassment, uttering threats to cause death or harm, breach of a long-term supervision order, extortion, and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is known to frequent the Kingston, Toronto, Brampton, Owen Sound, Kitchener, and North Bay areas.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP ROPE squad.

Story continues below advertisement