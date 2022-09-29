Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP seek federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 8:47 am
Stephen Smart is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release. View image in full screen
Stephen Smart is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release. OPP

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad is asking for looking for federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant due to a breach of his statutory release.

Stephen Smart, 48, is described as six feet two inches, 262 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a long grey-coloured goatee.

Read more: Experts warn of eighth COVID-19 wave reaching southeastern Ontario

The ROPE squad says Smart is serving a five-year sentence for criminal harassment, uttering threats to cause death or harm, breach of a long-term supervision order, extortion, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Trending Stories

He is known to frequent the Kingston, Toronto, Brampton, Owen Sound, Kitchener, and North Bay areas.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP ROPE squad.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sleeping cabins moving back to Portsmouth Olympic Harbour' Sleeping cabins moving back to Portsmouth Olympic Harbour
Sleeping cabins moving back to Portsmouth Olympic Harbour
OPP tagToronto tagKingston tagOntario Provincial Police tagBrampton tagKitchener tagowen sound tagNorth Bay tagOPP ROPE Squad tagStephen Smart tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers