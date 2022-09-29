OPP seek federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad is asking for looking for federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant due to a breach of his statutory release.
Stephen Smart, 48, is described as six feet two inches, 262 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a long grey-coloured goatee.
Read more: Experts warn of eighth COVID-19 wave reaching southeastern Ontario
The ROPE squad says Smart is serving a five-year sentence for criminal harassment, uttering threats to cause death or harm, breach of a long-term supervision order, extortion, and failing to comply with a probation order.
He is known to frequent the Kingston, Toronto, Brampton, Owen Sound, Kitchener, and North Bay areas.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP ROPE squad.
Comments