Crime

Sentencing for Winnipeg man who admitted to fatally stabbing daughter begins

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 8:27 am
Photos of three-year-old Jemimah Bunadalian sit near candles during a vigil for the Winnipeg girl on July 10, 2021, in this handout photo provided May 26, 2022. Her father, Frank Nausigimana, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her death. View image in full screen
Photos of three-year-old Jemimah Bunadalian sit near candles during a vigil for the Winnipeg girl on July 10, 2021, in this handout photo provided May 26, 2022. Her father, Frank Nausigimana, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-204 Neighbourhood Watch Inc. Group

A sentencing hearing is to be held Thursday for a Winnipeg man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.

Frank Nausigimana told court in the spring he was ready to accept punishment for the killing of his daughter, Jemimah Bunadalian, in July 2021.

Read more: Winnipeg father accused in daughter’s death had assaulted child’s pregnant mom: court records

Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the toddler was found with two stab wounds while buckled in her car seat inside her mother’s vehicle.

It said Nausigimana had a knife and forced himself into the mother’s car, but she was able to escape.

Nausigimana was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in an agreement with Crown prosecutors.

The Crown is requesting he serve 19 years before he is eligible for parole and the defence wants 17 years.

Click to play video: 'Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg' Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg – May 26, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
