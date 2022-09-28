Winnipeg man facing a long list of weapons and property crime charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing a long list of weapons and property crime charges, according to police.

In August, police learned firearms were being stored in a locker in the 800 block of Waverley Street and they identified a suspect.

On Aug. 15, investigators searched the storage locker under a warrant and seized the following items:

Winchester ’94 30/30 break-action rifle

Husqvarna 30/06 bolt-action rifle

Parker Hale 7-mm bolt-action rifle

Loaded Crossman Bushmaster BB rifle (modified to hold rifle ammunition)

Hilti rotating laser

Dewalt 30-amp battery charger

Hilti concrete drill

Weiser deadbolt control smart keys (box of 12)

The suspect was not found at the time of the search. Investigators attended the Ridge Correctional Facility in Beausejour, where the suspect was being lodged on an unrelated matter, on Tuesday and placed him under arrest.

Through their investigation, investigators also learned between March 31 and April 1, a commercial property in the 700 block of Tache Avenue was broken into, and numerous tools were stolen.

Additionally, between July 4 and July 29, a commercial property in the 500 block of De la Seigneurie was broken into, and numerous tools were stolen.

A 30-year-old from Winnipeg faces several charges and remains in custody.

