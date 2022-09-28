Menu

Crime

Son pleads guilty to murdering 88-year-old mother in Mississauga

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 5:09 pm
Officers were called to a home on Shelby Crescent at around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Officers were called to a home on Shelby Crescent at around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Priya Sam / Global News

Three years after he was arrested, a man has pleaded guilty to murdering his 88-year-old mother in Mississauga on the day his trial was set to begin.

Anthony Biunno — 52 years old at the time of his arrest in 2019 — was charged with second-degree murder by Peel Regional Police.

Officers were called to the Shelby Crescent and Willowbank Trail area, near Tomken Road and Eastgate Parkway, at around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2019, for reports of an assault.

Read more: Son charged in 88-year-old mother’s death, Peel police say

Anthony’s mother, Mariantonia Biunno, was taken to hospital where she died of blunt force trauma injuries, Global News was told at the time.

In court on Wednesday, as the trial was set to begin, he pled guilty to second-degree murder. He was handed a life-sentence and will not be eligible for parole for 11 years.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald

