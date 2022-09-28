Son pleads guilty to murdering 88-year-old mother in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Three years after he was arrested, a man has pleaded guilty to murdering his 88-year-old mother in Mississauga on the day his trial was set to begin.

Anthony Biunno — 52 years old at the time of his arrest in 2019 — was charged with second-degree murder by Peel Regional Police.

Officers were called to the Shelby Crescent and Willowbank Trail area, near Tomken Road and Eastgate Parkway, at around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2019, for reports of an assault.

Anthony’s mother, Mariantonia Biunno, was taken to hospital where she died of blunt force trauma injuries, Global News was told at the time.

In court on Wednesday, as the trial was set to begin, he pled guilty to second-degree murder. He was handed a life-sentence and will not be eligible for parole for 11 years.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald

Tony Biunno is the 52-year-old man charged with the second degree murder of his 88-year-old mother Mariantonia Biunno in her Mississauga home Tuesday. “Maria” as she was known, was widowed in 2015. She loved to garden. Police sources tell me Maria was attacked with a baseball bat pic.twitter.com/1b9iE80pxy — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) September 4, 2019