Drugs, cash seized during arrest near homeless camp, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested in Kelowna, B.C.’s, north end on Tuesday night, and charges are pending after a notable amount of drugs were seized.

According to police, an officer on patrol along Weddell Place spotted a car parked off the road, at an angle, near an authorized homeless camp.

Kelowna RCMP say the vehicle then drove away, heading eastbound. The officer, though, ran a plate check and found out the vehicle was unregistered and that the suspected driver had an invalid licence.

The officer stopped the vehicle at Gordon Drive and Cawston Avenue, with the driver identifying himself as the suspected person.

“As the tow truck arrived on scene,” said Kelowna RCMP, “the driver exited his vehicle and started to gather his belongings when officers located what appeared to be a small amount of drugs on the driver’s seat and on the driver’s floor mat.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver was then arrested for possession of suspected drugs. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs, cash and an airsoft pistol.

2:06 Shots fired at North Okanagan home overnight Shots fired at North Okanagan home overnight

RCMP say he’s now facing charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“The RCMP are committed to disrupting the illicit drug trade in Kelowna,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“The seizure resulted in hundreds of doses of harmful drugs taken out of the hands of those who are responsible for trafficking these substances in our community. The information gathered in this investigation will be brought before the courts to hold the individual accountable.”

2:18 Multiple people died of drug poisoning in Central Okanagan Saturday Multiple people died of drug poisoning in Central Okanagan Saturday