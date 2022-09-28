Woman saved from precarious position on Kelowna mountain

Send this page to someone via email

A local woman was saved from a precarious position Tuesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old climbed a guard rail and slid down the side of Dilworth Mountain, near Chilcotin Crescent and Bowron Street in Kelowna, when she got stuck.

RCMP said the woman was around three-quarters of the way down the steep mountainside and under a tree when officers found her and put her into a harness so she could be lowered down the hillside without further injury.

“We are proud of the quick thinking officers who went above and beyond by climbing down the embankment, putting themselves at risk in order to rescue this young female from further harm,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

The woman only suffered scratches to her back as a result of her sliding down the side of a mountain. She was transported to KGH by EHS for minor medical treatment.