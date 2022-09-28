COVID-19: Peterborough risk index at ‘high’ after 4 deaths, 16 new hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths over the past week, according to data from the regional health unit on Wednesday afternoon.

The four deaths puts the overall total to 104 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. Of the four latest deaths, the health unit says two them were men in their 90s while the other two were women in their 80s. All four were vaccinated. The area’s 100th death was reported in the Sept. 21 update.

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Community risk index: The risk index increased to ‘high risk’ on Sept. 28 after spending three weeks in a row at “moderate risk.”Factors changing from “high” to “very high” include case rates and hospitalizations and rapid antigen test count. Deaths went from “low” to “high” while waste water surveillance went from “low” to “moderate.” All other factors were status quo.

“We are seeing high rates of COVID-19 circulating in our community,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott. “However, COVID-19 is not the only respiratory illness that has started to circulate. We know that COVID-19 measures can protect us against respiratory infections such as COVID-19 and influenza and it’s important that we get back to the basics to prevent further transmission.”

New PCR-confirmed cases: 232 since the Sept. 21 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 491 — up from 358 on Sept. 14 and 280 reported on Sept. 14. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 9,059 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Sept. 28 reported 25 inpatients — up from 20 a week ago. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22. The health unit reports 426 10 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — 16 more since the Sept. 21 update. There have been 49 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — two new admissions and the first reported since Aug. 24. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 8,464 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 93.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since the Sept. 21 update:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 27

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 27 Congregate living facility (No. 52) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 26

(No. 52) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 26 Extendicare Lakefield long-term care in Lakefield: Declared Sept. 23

long-term care in Lakefield: Declared Sept. 23 Congregate living facility (no. 51) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21

Other active outbreaks:

Extendicare Peterborough long-term care home: Declared Sept. 21

long-term care home: Declared Sept. 21 Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21

in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21 Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Sept. 20 on the B4 inpatient unit

: Declared Sept. 20 on the B4 inpatient unit Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12

in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12 Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12

in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12 St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12 Canterbury Gardens retirement home in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6

Outbreaks declared over:

Empress Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 25 and lifted Sept. 23

The health unit has reported 18 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 371,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered — 1,432 more doses since the Sept. 21 update.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 55 per cent have three doses and 21 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 94 per cent have three doses, 64 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 25 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18-69): 88 per cent have one dose, 86 per cent have two doses, 57 per cent have three doses and 14 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 19 per cent have three doses.

Children (ages 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose and 36 per cent have two doses and two per cent have three doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.