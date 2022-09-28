National security agencies will decide Iran terror designation, not MPs: Ottawa

The Liberals say it’s up to national security agencies to decide whether Canada extends its terrorism list to include a branch of Iran’s military.
MPs passed a motion in 2018 to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.
The U.S. has put the group on its terror list, but Canada has only listed a subset of the organization.
Read more: Canada to sanction Iran’s morality police, individuals over death of Mahsa Amini
Iranians are facing a violent human-rights crackdown, and the Conservatives have renewed calls to have the IRGC listed as a terror group.
But the Liberals say adding to the list is “a careful, non-political process undertaken by Canada’s natural security agencies.”
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly would not specify why her government never followed through on the motion.
