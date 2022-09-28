Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan announces largest population increase ever recorded

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 1:48 pm
The Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, Saskatchewan.
The Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, Saskatchewan. File / Global News

Through the second quarter of 2022, Saskatchewan’s population grew by 6,465 people.

It marks the largest population jump in any three-month period since Statistics Canada started releasing quarterly population counts in 1971.

Read more: Saskatchewan residents left waiting on bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

“Saskatchewan has plenty of opportunities, welcoming communities and a more affordable cost of living than most other places in Canada,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

“A strong economy and a growing population means a better quality of life for all Saskatchewan people.”

The population increase was driven primarily by immigration from other countries.

Read more: Saskatchewan SMR concept met with varying opinions from researchers, community

“Saskatchewan’s economy is firing on all cylinders and creating thousands of new jobs,” Harrison said. “That’s attracting more people than ever to our province.”

According to Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan’s population is now 1,194,803 as of July 1.

As of Sept. 28, Saskatchewan had more than 15,000 job postings on SaskJobs.ca

