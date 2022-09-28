Treaty Day celebration postponed in Halifax due to Fiona storm cleanup

Send this page to someone via email

The Treaty Day celebration in Halifax is being postponed, as the province continues to clean up from post-tropical storm Fiona.

The celebration was originally scheduled for Oct. 3. The decision to postpone the event was made by the province, Mi’kmaq Grand Council, Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs and Treaty Day Committee.

“We understand that many are still without power and do not have access to basic needs yet. Right now, it is more important to make sure that everyone is safe and secure before we come together in celebration,” said Grand Chief Norman Sylliboy of the Mi’kmaq Grand Council in a statement.

Fiona swept through the province Friday night into Saturday with hurricane-strength winds — causing widespread power outages and damage. Cape Breton was particularly hard-hit.

“We recognize the impacts hurricane Fiona has had throughout Mi’kma’ki and the situation that many of our communities are still in. We must ensure that the needs of our communities and people come first. That is why we have come together, nation to nation, to make the decision to postpone next week’s Treaty Day event,” said Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley, co-chair of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs.

Truth and Reconciliation Day will be recognized in the province on Sept. 30 as planned. On that day, provincial government offices, public schools and regulated child care will be closed.

1:44 Recovery efforts ramping up in N.S. after post-tropical storm Fiona Recovery efforts ramping up in N.S. after post-tropical storm Fiona

Sept. 30 is also Orange Shirt Day, which schools will recognize on Sept. 29.

Oct. 1 is Treaty Day in Nova Scotia and marks the start of Mi’kmaq History Month.

A rescheduled date for Treaty Day has not been announced yet, but Karla MacFarlane, Minister of L’nu Affairs, said celebrations will be held “at a later date when it’s safe to do so.”

