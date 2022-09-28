Menu

Crime

Calgary police assist Ponoka RCMP in shooting investigation

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted September 28, 2022 12:08 pm
Logo of RCMP View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Two people have been arrested in relation to a shooting outside the Leland Hotel in Ponoka last week. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two people have been arrested in relation to a shooting outside the Leland Hotel in Ponoka, Alta. last week.

Ponoka RCMP said officers responded to a shooting near the hotel at 2:51 a.m. last Wednesday where they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then taken to hospital by STARS in stable condition.

Read more: Ponoka teenager dead, 2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

A collision with minor injuries was also reported to Mounties near the hotel during this incident.

On Monday, Calgary Police Service and the RCMP arrested two people in Banff National Park in relation to the incident. The CPS also assisted Mounties in executing a search warrant at a Calgary property, which resulted in the seizure of three firearms.

Eldon James Junior Saddleback, 34, of Maskwacis and Anthony Kelsey Lee Omeasoo, 29, of Wetaskiwin were both charged with:

  • Attempted murder with a firearm
  • Aggravated assault
  • Two counts of assault with a weapon
  • Discharge firearm with intent
  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Fail to comply with release order.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after police shooting near Ponoka courthouse, ASIRT to investigate

Saddleback was also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Both Saddleback and Omeasoo remain in custody and are both scheduled to appear at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Thursday.

“This was a complex investigation and arrest which required effective coordination of units within and outside of the RCMP,” said Sergeant Brandon Humbke of the Central Alberta general investigative unit,” said the RCMP in a Wednesday morning statement.

