Calgary police assist Ponoka RCMP in shooting investigation

Two people have been arrested in relation to a shooting outside the Leland Hotel in Ponoka, Alta. last week.

Ponoka RCMP said officers responded to a shooting near the hotel at 2:51 a.m. last Wednesday where they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then taken to hospital by STARS in stable condition.

A collision with minor injuries was also reported to Mounties near the hotel during this incident.

On Monday, Calgary Police Service and the RCMP arrested two people in Banff National Park in relation to the incident. The CPS also assisted Mounties in executing a search warrant at a Calgary property, which resulted in the seizure of three firearms.

Eldon James Junior Saddleback, 34, of Maskwacis and Anthony Kelsey Lee Omeasoo, 29, of Wetaskiwin were both charged with:

Attempted murder with a firearm

Aggravated assault

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Discharge firearm with intent

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with release order.

Saddleback was also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Both Saddleback and Omeasoo remain in custody and are both scheduled to appear at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Thursday.

“This was a complex investigation and arrest which required effective coordination of units within and outside of the RCMP,” said Sergeant Brandon Humbke of the Central Alberta general investigative unit,” said the RCMP in a Wednesday morning statement.

