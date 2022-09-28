Menu

Canada

Central Okanagan bus drivers plan to strike next week

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 11:51 am
A file photo of a BC Transit bus in Kelowna. View image in full screen
A file photo of a BC Transit bus in Kelowna. Global News

Central Okanagan transit workers announced Wednesday that they will go on strike Oct. 5.

It will be the fourth job action the union has set into motion over the last six weeks. Already, bus drivers are refusing overtime hours, not wearing uniforms and not enforcing toll payments. The overtime ban alone is said to have stalled service by 20 to 30 per cent, and the union said it highlights how understaffed the bus system is.

All initiatives by the members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722 are aimed at getting First Transit to resume bargaining.

Click to play video: 'Public transit could be halted in the Central Okanagan just as a new school year begins' Public transit could be halted in the Central Okanagan just as a new school year begins
Public transit could be halted in the Central Okanagan just as a new school year begins – Sep 1, 2022

“Our employers are not members of this community, and the fact that we have not heard a word from them in all this time, speaks volumes about their priorities,” Local 1722 president Al Peressini said in a statement.

“We have been clear with the public, the municipalities, and the province that we will not continue to pay the price for an underfunded, broken transit system, and they have not even given this community the respect of continuing to bargain with us.”

Three weeks ago, the union sent a full counter-proposal to First Transit Canada and Peressini said there’s been no response.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna transit driver shortage' Kelowna transit driver shortage
Kelowna transit driver shortage – Oct 15, 2021

“First Transit has left us with no other option, but to go on strike. We want to give ample warning to those who rely on public transit, to start preparing for a complete work stoppage,” he said.

First Transit has not yet responded to a request for comment.

 

