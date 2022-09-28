Torontonians searching for dog they say was stolen on recent trip to Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly every block in Griffintown is plastered with photos of Cooper, the mixed-breed Yorkshire terrier.

“Mentally and physically, I’m very tired and drained. There’s not a second that goes by that I don’t think about Cooper,” said Cooper’s owner Amy Law.

Amy and Andrew Law were visiting in early September from Toronto with their nine-year-old dog Cooper and her parents.

On Sept. 12, Law’s father took Cooper for a walk before noon. He stopped for a coffee at Tim Horton’s on the corner of Peel and Ottawa streets, and left the 12-pound Yorkie alone outside.

“He had just tied him up outside of the Tim Hortons very briefly, about two minutes in and out and the dog was gone when he had came out,” said Andrew Law.

The family filed a police report saying the dog was stolen. Montreal police say they won’t comment as the investigation is ongoing.

“We believe that he was abducted by somebody. We checked with the security officers with this surveillance video and they confirmed that,” Andrew said.

Cooper was last seen in Little Burgundy at around 5 p.m. on the day he was taken. Parc de L’Encan is 1.7 kilometres away from where he was reportedly stolen. The owners say witnesses told them he was alone, wearing a harness with no leash.

“He doesn’t like being chased. So if you do see him, please do not chase him. You can call his name. He goes by Cooper. Sometimes we call him Coopy,” said Andrew.

The couple have returned home. However, their efforts to find Cooper have not stopped.

They run Facebook and Instagram accounts called “finding cooper mtl.” They are offering a $2,000 reward for his return no questions asked.

“You don’t need to tell me who you are. We just want Cooper back. That’s the main goal,” Andrew said.

The dog’s belongings are still scattered throughout the house, including Cooper’s favourite blanket — folded next to the fireplace, waiting for him.

