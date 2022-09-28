Some big winners sold in Ontario, but Lotto Max jackpot again stays unclaimed

Send this page to someone via email

Some big winners were sold in Ontario for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but the jackpot again stayed unclaimed, meaning Friday’s draw will have even more top prizes.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said two Maxmillion winners were sold in the province along with one winning Encore ticket.

A Maxmillion ticket worth $1 million was sold in Richmond Hill, while a Maxmillion ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Guelph, the OLG said.

The Guelph winner is sharing the $1 million prize with a ticket sold in Quebec.

In Ajax, an Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold.

Because the $70 million jackpot wasn’t won, more top prizing will be up for grabs on Friday.

The jackpot will stay at $70 million while there will also be an estimated 39 $1 million Maxmillion draws.

According to the OLG website, these were the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw:

Main draw: 10 12 13 26 29 39 46 Bonus 23

ENCORE: 1195855

Maxmillions:

01 11 12 21 34 36 49

01 13 23 27 32 38 44

01 13 25 34 38 41 44

01 22 23 37 38 46 49

02 03 08 10 20 40 46

02 05 12 24 34 42 49

02 11 19 20 26 37 41

03 04 08 16 21 27 47

03 10 14 28 31 40 48

03 10 21 22 27 45 46

03 12 17 21 22 29 32

04 07 08 11 36 42 45

04 09 16 21 26 28 37

04 23 25 26 28 30 39

05 06 07 22 39 44 48

05 07 16 21 25 27 33

05 08 12 27 33 43 50

05 09 11 23 26 34 49

05 09 15 24 34 42 46

06 07 13 15 16 40 49

06 09 22 25 41 46 47

06 13 17 35 38 41 48

07 13 20 32 33 42 43

08 09 14 24 27 34 40

09 13 22 32 46 47 49

12 13 27 30 32 33 39

13 18 24 26 28 35 36

14 16 20 23 24 26 44

14 17 26 28 32 39 46

15 19 21 23 34 40 44

16 17 26 35 43 47 50

17 25 26 36 45 48 50

26 33 36 38 45 49 50