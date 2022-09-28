Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Some big winners sold in Ontario, but Lotto Max jackpot again stays unclaimed

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 10:19 am
Click to play video: 'Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’' Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’
WATCH ABOVE: (Sept. 12) Lotto 6/49 changes format, including newly added 'Gold Ball Draw' – Sep 12, 2022

Some big winners were sold in Ontario for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but the jackpot again stayed unclaimed, meaning Friday’s draw will have even more top prizes.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said two Maxmillion winners were sold in the province along with one winning Encore ticket.

A Maxmillion ticket worth $1 million was sold in Richmond Hill, while a Maxmillion ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Guelph, the OLG said.

The Guelph winner is sharing the $1 million prize with a ticket sold in Quebec.

Read more: Winning $1M Lotto 6/49 Gold Draw ball ticket sold in Peterborough: OLG

In Ajax, an Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Because the $70 million jackpot wasn’t won, more top prizing will be up for grabs on Friday.

The jackpot will stay at $70 million while there will also be an estimated 39 $1 million Maxmillion draws.

According to the OLG website, these were the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw:

Main draw: 10 12 13 26 29 39 46 Bonus 23

ENCORE: 1195855

Maxmillions: 

  • 01  11  12  21  34  36  49
  • 01  13  23  27  32  38  44
  • 01  13  25  34  38  41  44
  • 01  22  23  37  38  46  49
  • 02  03  08  10  20  40  46
  • 02  05  12  24  34  42  49
  • 02  11  19  20  26  37  41
  • 03  04  08  16  21  27  47
  • 03  10  14  28  31  40  48
  • 03  10  21  22  27  45  46
  • 03  12  17  21  22  29  32
  • 04  07  08  11  36  42  45
  • 04  09  16  21  26  28  37
  • 04  23  25  26  28  30  39
  • 05  06  07  22  39  44  48
  • 05  07  16  21  25  27  33
  • 05  08  12  27  33  43  50
  • 05  09  11  23  26  34  49
  • 05  09  15  24  34  42  46
  • 06  07  13  15  16  40  49
  • 06  09  22  25  41  46  47
  • 06  13  17  35  38  41  48
  • 07  13  20  32  33  42  43
  • 08  09  14  24  27  34  40
  • 09  13  22  32  46  47  49
  • 12  13  27  30  32  33  39
  • 13  18  24  26  28  35  36
  • 14  16  20  23  24  26  44
  • 14  17  26  28  32  39  46
  • 15  19  21  23  34  40  44
  • 16  17  26  35  43  47  50
  • 17  25  26  36  45  48  50
  • 26  33  36  38  45  49  50
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLottery tagLotto Max tagOlg tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation taglotto max numbers tagLotto Max WInning Numbers tagLotto Max winners tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers