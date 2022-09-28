Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier dies at 33

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 11:31 am
Robert Cormier (L) and Amber Marshall (R) in Heartland. View image in full screen
Robert Cormier (L) and Amber Marshall (R) in Heartland. UpTV/Instagram

Robert Cormier, a Toronto TV and film actor who played Finn Cotter on the long-running Canadian drama series Heartland, died on Sept. 23. He was 33.

No cause of death was given in Cormier’s obituary, but the actor’s sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in an Etobicoke hospital after sustaining injuries from a fall.

Cormier is also known for portraying Kit Jennings in the third season of Netflix’s horror anthology series Slasher and Winston in Starz’s American Gods.

Read more: Pat John, First Nations actor on long running TV show ‘The Beachcombers,’ dies at 69

Cormier is remembered as “an athlete, an actor, and a great brother,” according to an obituary.

“He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more,” the obituary reads. “Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has Poland gigs cancelled over stance on Ukraine war

Cormier first appeared on Heartland in the 15th season, where he played a new love interest for the show’s main character Amy Fleming, played by Canadian Amber Marshall. He is expected to also feature in the show’s 16th season, which is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 2.

Following the news of Cormier’s death, UpTV — which syndicates Heartland in the U.S. — paid tribute to the late actor with an Instagram post.

The network shared a photo of Cormier beside co-star Marshall and wrote: “Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Heartland’s official Instagram account also honoured Cormier, writing: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

Cormier was born in Toronto on June 14, 1989, and studied economics at York University before pursuing his ambitions to become an actor. He graduated from the Toronto Academy of Acting for Film & Television in 2014 and landed his first major acting gig two years later when he appeared on ABC’s Designated Survivor, according to his IMDb page.

Cormier is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa, his sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie, his grandmother Joanne, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Heartland star releases music to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan' Heartland star releases music to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Heartland tagfinn actor heartland tagfinn heartland tagHeartland actor dead tagRobert Cormier tagRobert Cormier actor tagRobert Cormier dead tagRobert Cormier dead at 33 tagrobert cormier death tagrobert cormier died tagrobert cormier dies tagRobert Cormier Heartland actor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers