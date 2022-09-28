‘Buddy the Diving Dog’: Okanagan dog learns how to dive underwater for rocks

Send this page to someone via email

Dogs are known as man’s best friend and for their ability to run, jump and learn new tricks.

Case in point: Buddy, a four-year-old golden retriever lab who has always enjoyed swimming. He has developed a new talent in the past few months and has become known as “Buddy the Diving Dog” for his ability to dive underwater for rocks.

“I think it’s from just not having a ball to throw for him so we started just throwing rocks. And then from there, he just started diving for rocks,” said Buddy’s owner Melanie Woodward.

Any time Buddy’s family takes him out to the lake, he shows off his new ability to dive underwater. Sometimes his family doesn’t even throw rocks into the water before Buddy jumps in.

“We’ve been out for hours where he lines up these orange circular rocks along the beach. I’ve seen him show off in front of two girls and just drop his rocks in front of their towels,” Woodward said.

Buddy has had three surgeries on his back legs. In order to help pay for some of Buddy’s medical and veterinarian bills, his owners have created Instagram and TikTok accounts. Woodward said it would be cool if the accounts went viral.

“This would be awesome to take off,” she said. “Even if he’s known in town, like an Okanagan diving dog.”

Swimming has helped the pup restore the strength of his legs. Buddy’s family says he’s made a lot of progress.

“I’m just so proud he’s come this far after all his surgeries, all his limping and his gimpy leg. He’s so much better. He’s even lost weight doing this,” Woodward said.

Buddy’s family said most people they meet are pretty impressed with their diving pup.

“They usually say, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen anything like that and that it’s kind of strange and rare that some dogs can do that,'” Nina Woodward said.

The family is also proud to say Buddy is definitely their best “buddy.”

“He’s been through so many surgeries. I’m just happy he’s still alive to this day,” Lily Woodward said.

Buddy’s underwater adventures are all posted to his social media accounts @BuddytheDivingDog.