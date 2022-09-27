Menu

Crime

Langley RCMP impound pair of vehicles clocked at over twice the speed limit

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 10:56 pm
Langley RCMP say two new drivers had their vehicles impounded on Sunday for excessive speeding. View image in full screen
Langley RCMP

RCMP in Langley, B.C., say they impounded two vehicles Sunday evening after they clocked them going more than twice the speed limit.

Police say the vehicles, a pickup truck and a sedan, were both being driven by people with ‘New Driver’ licences when they were stopped around 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of 200 Street.

Read more: ‘Excessive speed’: B.C. driver ‘blew engine’ on mom’s car, hit with multiple tickets

The vehicles were recorded travelling at 156 km/h, in an area with a posted speed limit of 70 km/h, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic' Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic
Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic – Jun 21, 2020

“Langley RCMP Traffic Services would like to highlight the significant risk these incidents pose to the general public. Keeping our roads and community safe continues to be a priority,” Mounties said in a Tuesday media release.

“This high-risk driving behaviour will not be tolerated on our streets and highways. Our enforcement efforts will continue to target this conduct in our community.”

Read more: ‘They will get tickets’: B.C. solicitor general warns excessive speeders about taking advantage of open roads

Both vehicles were impounded for seven days, and each driver was handed a $483 excessive speeding ticket.

The drivers will also be on the hook for the towing and storage costs for their vehicles. Each driver will also face three driver penalty points, and face an additional $392 driver risk premium when they go to renew their insurance.

