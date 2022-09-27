Menu

Health

All St. Catharines acid spill patients discharged from hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2022 9:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Acid leak at St. Catharines auto plant hospitalizes up to 23 people' Acid leak at St. Catharines auto plant hospitalizes up to 23 people
WATCH ABOVE: Up to 23 people were taken to hospital after an acid leak at an automotive plant in St. Catharines, Ont., on Tuesday, after workers accidentally opened up a valve that released approximately five litres of liquid hydrochloric acid that then transformed to vapour. According to the St. Catharines fire chief Dave Upper, all were expected to be discharged before the end of the day.

All 23 people sent to a Niagara Region hospital after an acid spill at an auto plant have been discharged.

That includes three who were directly exposed to a vapour cloud of hydrochloric acid.

The spill took place at the T-H-K Rhythm Automotive plant in St. Catharines.

First responders were called to the business this morning after staff accidentally bumped a valve, which released about five litres of the hazardous chemical.

Read more: Up to 23 people taken to hospital after acid leak at St. Catharines auto plant

Fire Chief Dave Upper says three people were directly exposed through inhalation and skin contact.

The liquid transformed into a vapour cloud and 20 other staff members in the area were exposed solely through skin contact with the vapour.

Emergency crews used decontamination showers on site to wash those who were exposed before taking them to hospital.

The hazardous material was contained within the plant and there was no risk to public health.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
St. Catharines tagNiagara Region tagacid spill tagNiagara hospital tagDave Upper tagSt Catharines acid spill tagT-H-K Rhythm Automotive tag

