Up to 23 people heading to hospital after ‘hazardous materials incident’: Niagara Health

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Health says up to 23 people are heading to hospital after a “hazardous materials incident.”

“We anticipate receiving up to 23 patients at the St. Catharines Site as a result of an incident that occurred in the community,” the hospital system said in a statement.

“We are asking the community to please avoid the emergency department at the St. Catharines Site and only visit if you have a life-threatening or critical emergency.”

It’s not clear what exactly transpired, or how the individuals may have been injured.

Niagara Health asked that anyone who needs health-care services, other than for a life-threatening situation, attend a different emergency room.

“An update will be provided as details become available,” it said.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

2/5 Health and safety is our top priority and we will continue to work with Emergency Responders to ensure the best possible care for anyone affected. — NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) September 27, 2022

4/5 At this time, for other healthcare options, please visit: Niagara Falls Site Emergency Department (5546 Portage Road)

Welland Site Emergency Department (65 Third Street) Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre (230 Bertie Street)

Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre (260 Sugarloaf Street) — NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) September 27, 2022

Advertisement