Canada

Up to 23 people heading to hospital after ‘hazardous materials incident’: Niagara Health

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 12:32 pm
Niagara Health's St. Catharines Site. View image in full screen
Niagara Health's St. Catharines Site. Google Street View

Niagara Health says up to 23 people are heading to hospital after a “hazardous materials incident.”

“We anticipate receiving up to 23 patients at the St. Catharines Site as a result of an incident that occurred in the community,” the hospital system said in a statement.

“We are asking the community to please avoid the emergency department at the St. Catharines Site and only visit if you have a life-threatening or critical emergency.”

It’s not clear what exactly transpired, or how the individuals may have been injured.

Niagara Health asked that anyone who needs health-care services, other than for a life-threatening situation, attend a different emergency room.

“An update will be provided as details become available,” it said.

More to come.

