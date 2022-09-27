Up to 23 people heading to hospital after ‘hazardous materials incident’: Niagara Health

Niagara Health says up to 23 people are heading to hospital after a “hazardous materials incident.”
“We anticipate receiving up to 23 patients at the St. Catharines Site as a result of an incident that occurred in the community,” the hospital system said in a statement.
“We are asking the community to please avoid the emergency department at the St. Catharines Site and only visit if you have a life-threatening or critical emergency.”
It’s not clear what exactly transpired, or how the individuals may have been injured.
Niagara Health asked that anyone who needs health-care services, other than for a life-threatening situation, attend a different emergency room.
“An update will be provided as details become available,” it said.
More to come.
