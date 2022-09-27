Avenue Magazine announces 2022 Made in Alberta award winners

Send this page to someone via email

We all have a favourite, whether it’s your local go-to coffee shop, handmade goods store or Alberta-owned restaurant. But finding local businesses can be difficult, so Avenue Magazine has made the search easier for you with its Made in Alberta Awards.

Handed out annually for the last four years, the awards find who the magazine decides are the best of the best Alberta-made businesses in 10 different categories, including beauty, crafts and food.

“At its heart, the Made In Alberta Awards are a celebration of maker culture across the province,” Avenue Magazine’s editor-in-chief Shelley Arnusch said in a news release.

4:04 Avenue Magazine highlights local products with the Made in Alberta awards Avenue Magazine highlights local products with the Made in Alberta awards

Experts were called in to judge the nominees, and this year also featured a readers’ choice award for each category that was selected by the public.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s winners include:

best overall winner: Born Again Protein Brownie Mix by GroundUp eco-ventures, made in Okotoks

readers’ choice winner: Glass Oil Dispensers by Glass House Xperience, made in Calgary

Amy Willier award for Indigenous artisans: Citrus Shine Shampoo & Conditioner Bar Gift Set by Jack59 Inc., made in Edmonton

beauty category: Bar Soaps by CleanO2, made in Calgary

craft category: Mom and Baby Grizzly by Michelle Atkinson, made in Calgary

drink (alcoholic) category: Don’t Call Me Sweet Pea Garden Amaro by Field Notes, made in Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan

drink (non-alcoholic) category: Botanical Cocktails by Wild Folk, made in Calgary

fashion and accessories category: Signature Collection by Kari Woo, made in Cochrane/Calgary

food (savoury) category: Dillapeño Beer Bread Kit by Lazy Bake, made in Calgary

food (sweet) category: Born Again Protein Brownie Mix by GroundUp eco-ventures, made in Okotoks

furnishings and home decor category: The Architect Metal and Walnut Dining Table by Iron Hide Woodworks, made in Edmonton

unique product category: Wild Life Outdoor Adventure Subscription Box by Wild Life Outdoor Adventures, made in Calgary

All the winners and runners-up are featured in the October 2022 issue of Avenue and in a special annual Made in Alberta issue which is set to be distributed throughout the province and online.

The awards will be handed out on Oct. 12 at the Made in Alberta Conference and Awards which will be taking place at Calgary’s Central Library.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re excited to welcome everyone to Calgary on Oct. 12 to feel the energy of Alberta’s diverse maker economy and toast the winning products of 2022,” Arnusch said.

The Made in Alberta Awards will also host two pop-up marketplaces in November which will feature winners and runners-up of the 2022 Made in Alberta Awards.