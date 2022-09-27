Woman arrested in $26,500 drug bust in St. John neighbourhood, Winnipeg police say

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a $26,500 drug bust, according to Winnipeg police.
A community concern regarding suspected drug trafficking led police to the St. John neighbourhood on Monday.
Officers searched a residential suite in the 300 block of Machray Avenue using a warrant, police say.
Read more: Saint John Police investigating after N.B. hiker discovers human remains
Read More
As a result of this investigation, an adult woman was taken into custody and the following items were seized:
Trending Stories
- 236 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $17,000)
- 219 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $4,500)
- 41 grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $5,000)
- $4,785 in Canadian currency
- scale and packaging materials
A 36-year-old from Winnipeg is facing many charges and was released on an appearance order.
Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments