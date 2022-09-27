Menu

Crime

Woman arrested in $26,500 drug bust in St. John neighbourhood, Winnipeg police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 6:59 pm
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a $26,500 drug bust, according to Winnipeg police. View image in full screen
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a $26,500 drug bust, according to Winnipeg police. Global News / File

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a $26,500 drug bust, according to Winnipeg police.

A community concern regarding suspected drug trafficking led police to the St. John neighbourhood on Monday.

Officers searched a residential suite in the 300 block of Machray Avenue using a warrant, police say.

As a result of this investigation, an adult woman was taken into custody and the following items were seized:

  • 236 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $17,000)
  • 219 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $4,500)
  • 41 grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $5,000)
  • $4,785 in Canadian currency
  • scale and packaging materials

A 36-year-old from Winnipeg is facing many charges and was released on an appearance order.

