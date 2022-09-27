Woman arrested in $26,500 drug bust in St. John neighbourhood, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a $26,500 drug bust, according to Winnipeg police.

A community concern regarding suspected drug trafficking led police to the St. John neighbourhood on Monday.

Officers searched a residential suite in the 300 block of Machray Avenue using a warrant, police say.

As a result of this investigation, an adult woman was taken into custody and the following items were seized:

236 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $17,000)

219 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $4,500)

41 grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $5,000)

$4,785 in Canadian currency

scale and packaging materials

A 36-year-old from Winnipeg is facing many charges and was released on an appearance order.

