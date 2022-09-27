Project Literacy in Central Okanagan hosting annual Raise-a-Reader fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society will be holding its annual Raise-a-Reader barbecue fundraiser on Wednesday.

The fundraiser will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Landmark District courtyards in Kelowna.

Project Literacy says funds raised will go towards providing free literacy support to children plus immigrants from Ukraine, Iran and Syria.

“Refugees from Ukraine now make up our largest ethnic group of learners,” said Project Literacy executive director Paul Zuurbier.

“They really want to learn our language so they can do well here. The challenge is we just don’t have enough volunteer tutors. We have over 30 people on our waiting list. This is the most we’ve ever had.”

Project Literacy has been providing literacy support to low-income Canadians, immigrants and refugees since its founding in 1986.

Project Literacy also has volunteers who read to children in Grades 1-4, twice a week.

“We provide one-to-one support, which is pretty rare these days,” said Zuurbier. “This allows each tutor to customize their lessons to the needs of the learners.”

