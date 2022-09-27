Pedestrian killed in Delta, B.C., driver who fled now co-operating: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Delta, B.C. on Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred around 80th Avenue and 112th Street around 6:30 a.m. The 60-year-old male victim was found on the scene in serious condition and taken to the hospital.

His next of kin have been notified, Delta police said in a Tuesday news release.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle that struck the man initially fled the scene. The driver has since come forward and is co-operating with the investigation.

Delta police investigators roped off the centre of the intersection for about six hours on Tuesday morning, placing evidence markers around what appeared to be clothing.

Police reopened the intersection around noon.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and quote the file number 2022-21756.

