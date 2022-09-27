Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian killed in Delta, B.C., driver who fled now co-operating: police

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Delta police investigating fatal collision involving 60-year-old pedestrian' Delta police investigating fatal collision involving 60-year-old pedestrian
WATCH: Delta police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 60-year-old male pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

A pedestrian has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Delta, B.C. on Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred around 80th Avenue and 112th Street around 6:30 a.m. The 60-year-old male victim was found on the scene in serious condition and taken to the hospital.

His next of kin have been notified, Delta police said in a Tuesday news release.

Read more: Sea-to-Sky Highway closed northbound after serious crash near Lions Bay

According to police, the driver of the vehicle that struck the man initially fled the scene. The driver has since come forward and is co-operating with the investigation.

Trending Stories

Delta police investigators roped off the centre of the intersection for about six hours on Tuesday morning, placing evidence markers around what appeared to be clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police reopened the intersection around noon.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and quote the file number 2022-21756.

Click to play video: 'Investigation launched after squad car hits Vancouver pedestrian' Investigation launched after squad car hits Vancouver pedestrian
Investigation launched after squad car hits Vancouver pedestrian
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Delta tagDelta police tagDelta BC tagdelta police department tagDelta traffic accident tagHit and run Delta tagpedestrian accident Delta tagVehicle hits pedestrian Delta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers