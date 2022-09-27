Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. health checking if COVID-19 vaccines kept at proper temperatures during Fiona outages

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Recovery efforts ramping up in N.S. after post-tropical storm Fiona' Recovery efforts ramping up in N.S. after post-tropical storm Fiona
WATCH: Recovery efforts are ramping up in Nova Scotia where the military has been deployed to certain regions to assist with restoration. As Graeme Benjamin reports, Nova Scotia Power says it’s been a challenge unlike any they’ve ever experienced.

Widespread power outages caused by post-tropical storm Fiona in Nova Scotia is affecting COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and may lead to some people who received doses after the storm being called back for another one.

Fiona lashed the province Friday night into Saturday, downing trees, washing out roads and cutting power off to hundreds of thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers.

Read more: N.S. premier says $40M financial relief package for Fiona ‘unprecedented’

Cape Breton was hit particularly hard, with local states of emergency declared in Victoria County and Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

On Tuesday, the province said Nova Scotians scheduled for a COVID-19 or other vaccination this week may need to rebook their appointments because of the impact of power outages on vaccine supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the COVID-19 vaccine and others to remain effective, they must be stored at a specific temperature, part of what is known as the ‘cold chain,'” the province said in release.

“Widespread power outages caused by hurricane Fiona have disrupted the cold chain at some pharmacies and other sites where vaccines were stored.”

Trending Stories

Public Health will now need to confirm that vaccines have “maintained the appropriate temperature.” This task will take about five to seven business days, as staff assess the cold chain at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and other sites in the province.

Click to play video: 'Tenants still displaced from two Halifax apartment buildings damaged by Fiona' Tenants still displaced from two Halifax apartment buildings damaged by Fiona
Tenants still displaced from two Halifax apartment buildings damaged by Fiona

People who received a dose of vaccine since Saturday may be called back to receive another dose if it was found that their vaccine was stored at an “improper” temperature.

“If they do not receive a call, that means their immunizer was unaffected. Anyone who is concerned about a dose received in recent days should contact the provider where they received their vaccine,” the province said.

Story continues below advertisement

Some appointments this week will be cancelled as the verification continues. People who were booked for a shot may receive a call from their pharmacy or clinic, or get an email from CanImmunize.

The province noted its supplies of Imvamune, the monkeypox vaccine, were not affected because power was maintained at its storage site in Dartmouth.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagcovid-19 vaccines taghurricane fiona tagFiona tagpost-tropical storm fiona tagbivalent vaccines tagCOVID-19 shot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers