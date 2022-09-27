Menu

Canada

Barrie, Ont. Brightening Barriers art exhibit honoured by International Economic Development Council

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 4:08 pm
Garden Party by PRNT Collective at ​Michael & Marion’s, 89 Bayfield St. in Barrie, Ont. View image in full screen
Garden Party by PRNT Collective at ​Michael & Marion’s, 89 Bayfield St. in Barrie, Ont. Via City of Barrie Website

The Brightening Barriers public art exhibit in downtown Barrie, Ont., is receiving international recognition from the International Economic Development Council.

The temporary exhibit won the excellence award in the neighbourhood development category as part of the development council’s annual conference.

The project, organized by the Barrie Public Art Committee, showcases the work of local and regional artists along patios in downtown Barrie as part of the city’s Culture Days celebration.

Organizers say the project aims to “turn a barrier of imposed separation into the collective artistic experience.”

“Projects like Brightening Barriers offer a shared cultural experience not only by beautifying our public spaces, but also by providing an opportunity to support local artists, and by encouraging residents and tourists to visit downtown Barrie and support its local businesses,” says Stephannie Schlichter, director of economic and creative development at the City of Barrie.

“The project invites the public to experience the artistic and talents that exist in Barrie.”

Read more: Art, dancing and more to take over downtown Barrie to celebrate start of Culture Days

It’s a Dog’s Life by Christina Luck outside Kenzington Burger Bar, 40 Dunlop St. E. in Barrie, Ont. View image in full screen
It’s a Dog’s Life by Christina Luck outside Kenzington Burger Bar, 40 Dunlop St. E. in Barrie, Ont. Via City of Barrie Website
The Land Between Rama and Barrie I & II by The Birdbath Collaboration outside​ North Country, 10 Dunlop St. E. in Barrie, Ont. View image in full screen
The Land Between Rama and Barrie I & II by The Birdbath Collaboration outside​ North Country, 10 Dunlop St. E. in Barrie, Ont. Via City of Barrie Website

The International Economic Development Council is a non-profit that recognizes organizations worldwide for economic development marketing campaigns, projects and programs.

The temporary installation features nine restaurant patios for residents and visitors to explore, support local businesses and appreciate original works of art.

The installations are on display until Sept. 30, with all exhibit locations posted on the City of Barrie’s website.

