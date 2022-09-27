Menu

Early fall heat wave shatters daily temperature records in 20 B.C. communities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2022 1:46 pm
Our meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Twenty daily temperature records tumbled across British Columbia on Monday as conditions in the province remain unseasonably warm for the first week of fall.

Environment Canada says a preliminary review of daily maximum temperatures shows records were set in areas from the south and central coasts to the central Interior and northeastern sections of B.C.

Squamish posted the highest daily record as the mercury hit 29.9 C, breaking the old setting of 26.5 posted in 1991.

Read more: Still feeling a lot like summer as temperature records fall across B.C.

Other hot spots included Port Alberni at 29.5 C, shattering the high of 27.8 C, set 104 years ago in 1918.

Records were also set in Bella Bella and Sandspit and east to Blue River, Prince George and Dawson Creek.

The weather office shows rain is expected in many areas by Wednesday, but Lytton remains in the running to set a record as forecasters call for a Tuesday high of 32 C in that Fraser Canyon village.

