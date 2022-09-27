Menu

Crime

Missing Langley woman Kristina Ward has not been seen in 5 years

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Video released showing missing Langley woman' Video released showing missing Langley woman
Thurs. Dec. 7: A video has now been released by Langley RCMP showing missing Langley woman Kristina Ward. She was reported missing Sept. 29 and this is the last confirmed sighting of her – Dec 7, 2017

It has now been five years since a Langley woman was last seen and her family is hoping a memorial walk will generate more tips and awareness.

Kristina Ward was reported missing in late September 2017.

Langley RCMP released a video at the time that showed Ward walking with a man with a bike.

In the video, Ward can be seen crossing the street at 104 Avenue and 142 Street in Surrey between 7:50 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Every year, members of Ward’s family gathered at the site where she was last seen.

“She’s been missing for over four years now,” mother Lee Ann Ward said last year. “The struggle gets harder every year with no tips, no information, no whereabouts or sightings of my daughter.”

Read more: Renewed plea for info on missing B.C. woman who hasn’t been seen in four years

RCMP say their serious crime unit has conduct of the investigation.

Ward, who would now be 25 years old, is described as Indigenous, five feet five inches, 130 pounds, and with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Lee-Ann Ward says her daughter’s name is now in the database of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Click to play video: 'Family of Langley woman missing for 3 years renew public plea' Family of Langley woman missing for 3 years renew public plea
Family of Langley woman missing for 3 years renew public plea – Sep 29, 2020
