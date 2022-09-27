Menu

Canada

Hydro One sending 30 power line workers to help storm ravaged Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2022 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Crews in Nova Scotia working to restore electricity after Fiona' Crews in Nova Scotia working to restore electricity after Fiona
WATCH: Crews in Nova Scotia working to restore electricity after Fiona

Hydro One says it’s sending some 30 workers to help restore power in Nova Scotia in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona.

The storm ravaged a stretch of Atlantic Canada spanning Nova Scotia’s eastern mainland to Cape Breton, Prince Edward Island and southwestern Newfoundland.

Read more: Displaced Port aux Basques residents face uncertain future after Fiona

More than 200,000 homes and business across the region are still without electricity.

Trending Stories

The Ontario utility says its employees are trained to work in emergency situations on both transmission and distribution systems.

It says the power line workers will be helping Nova Scotia Power with restoration efforts near Truro.

The workers are expected to reach the affected areas by tonight.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
