Crime

Woman charged after allegedly striking someone with ‘small hammer’ in Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 8:40 pm
Vancouver police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with an alleged assault with a hammer on Sun. Sept. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Vancouver police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with an alleged assault with a hammer at Seymour and Pender streets on Sun. Sept. 25, 2022. Global News

Police have announced charges against a 27-year-old woman after allegedly striking another woman with a “small hammer” in downtown Vancouver on Sunday.

The unprovoked attack reportedly took place around 6:15 p.m. The 33-year-old victim from Coquitlam, B.C., was walking with friends on Seymour Street near Pender Street when she was “suddenly attacked from behind,” police said in a Monday news release.

Bystanders intervened, sheltering the victim and calling 911, police added.

“The suspect did not know the victim and didn’t have any previous contact with the group,” said Const. Jason Doucette in the release.

“The victim, obviously shaken, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspect remains in custody and faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

