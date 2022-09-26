SIU clears Hamilton police officer in connection with shooting death of man in February

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog says it has found “no reasonable grounds” to believe a Hamilton police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting death of a man in February.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Feb. 23, an officer was investigating after receiving a report that a stolen pickup truck may contain firearms in the Strathearne Place area.

The agency said a car was parked near the pickup truck and had occupants inside.

“As the officer approached the car, the man driving the vehicle reversed toward the pickup truck behind him,” the SIU said in a news release.

The SIU said the officer “told the man repeatedly to stop and the man drove forward.”

The agency said the officer then shot the man twice. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU said its director, Joseph Martino, has found “no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death.”

The agency said the file has been closed.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.