Head-on Highway 63 crash near Boyle leaves vehicles in flames, 2 dead

A two-vehicle collision north of Edmonton near Boyle left both drivers — a 47-year-old man and a 57-year-old man — dead Sunday night.
Boyle RCMP arrived to the scene on Highway 63 near Township Road 642 at 10:30 p.m.
Both drivers died on scene after the vehicles collided head-on, causing them to catch fire, an RCMP investigation revealed. The two men were both from Edmonton.
Police confirmed in a news release Monday there were no passengers in either vehicle.
Boyle is roughly 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
