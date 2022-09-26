Head-on Highway 63 crash near Boyle leaves vehicles in flames, 2 dead

Send this page to someone via email

A two-vehicle collision north of Edmonton near Boyle left both drivers — a 47-year-old man and a 57-year-old man — dead Sunday night.

Boyle RCMP arrived to the scene on Highway 63 near Township Road 642 at 10:30 p.m.

Both drivers died on scene after the vehicles collided head-on, causing them to catch fire, an RCMP investigation revealed. The two men were both from Edmonton.

Police confirmed in a news release Monday there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Boyle is roughly 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.