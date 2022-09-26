Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect following assault with knife

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 12:27 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigated a reported assault with a knife on Sunday morning. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are searching for a suspect following a reported assault with a knife early Sunday.

Around 3:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service were informed of two men who were approached by another man while walking in the area of Townsend Street and George St. South.

Police say the victims reported that the suspect swung at them with a knife.  The victims were able to get away without injuries, police said.

Peterborough police seek 2 suspects following downtown alleyway assault

The suspect was described to police as  a 25 to 35 years old Caucasian man with a medium build and standing between five-foot-six to five-foot-eight. He had a thin goatee and was wearing a black hoody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes
