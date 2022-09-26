Peterborough police seek suspect following assault with knife

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are searching for a suspect following a reported assault with a knife early Sunday.

Around 3:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service were informed of two men who were approached by another man while walking in the area of Townsend Street and George St. South.

Police say the victims reported that the suspect swung at them with a knife. The victims were able to get away without injuries, police said.

The suspect was described to police as a 25 to 35 years old Caucasian man with a medium build and standing between five-foot-six to five-foot-eight. He had a thin goatee and was wearing a black hoody.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca