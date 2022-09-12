Peterborough police seek 2 suspects following downtown alleyway assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont. are looking for two suspects following a reported assault in the downtown core early Saturday.

According to a release, at around 1 a.m. Sept. 10, officers responded to reports of an assault in an alleyway behind the King Street parking garage.

Police learned two women had encountered a man and woman and a verbal dispute broke out.

The dispute turned physical as the suspects struck the two women several times. The victims were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

One of the suspects was a man with long, dark hair in a bun who was wearing a light shirt and dark pants. The other suspect was a woman with a medium build and reddish hair. She was waring a black bodysuit and black leggings.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

1:45 Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes – Jul 7, 2022