Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seek 2 suspects following downtown alleyway assault

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 6:26 pm
Peterborough police say two people were assaulted in an alley behind the King Street parking lot garage on the weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say two people were assaulted in an alley behind the King Street parking lot garage on the weekend. Google Streetview

Police in Peterborough, Ont. are looking for two suspects following a reported assault in the downtown core early Saturday.

According to a release, at around 1 a.m. Sept. 10, officers responded to reports of an assault in an alleyway behind the King Street parking garage.

Read more: 3 arrested after fight involving wooden stakes, skateboard in Peterborough: police

Police learned two women had encountered a man and woman and a verbal dispute broke out.

The dispute turned physical as the suspects struck the two women several times. The victims were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Trending Stories

One of the suspects was a man with long, dark hair in a bun who was wearing a light shirt and dark pants. The other suspect was a woman with a medium build and reddish hair. She was waring a black bodysuit and black leggings.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes' Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes
Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes – Jul 7, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagdowntown Peterborough tagdowntown crime tagking street parking garage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers