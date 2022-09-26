1 person arrested after stabbing at Toronto supermarket

Police say one person is in custody after a stabbing at a Toronto supermarket Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. about a stabbing at a supermarket at Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent.
Const. Alex Li says two people have been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
Read more: 2 injured in Toronto supermarket stabbing on Sunday afternoon
Read More
Li says one of them has also been arrested and a knife was recovered at the scene.
Police did not say if any charges have been laid.
They say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to reach out.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Comments