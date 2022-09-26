Menu

Crime

1 person arrested after stabbing at Toronto supermarket

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2022 6:29 am
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Toronto on Sunday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Toronto on Sunday afternoon. Tyler Thornley/Global News

Police say one person is in custody after a stabbing at a Toronto supermarket Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. about a stabbing at a supermarket at Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent.

Const. Alex Li says two people have been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 2 injured in Toronto supermarket stabbing on Sunday afternoon

Li says one of them has also been arrested and a knife was recovered at the scene.

Police did not say if any charges have been laid.

They say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to reach out.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
