Runners in Kelowna raise funds for retired military and police dogs

People across Canada have come together to raise funds for retired police and military service dogs at Gator 5K Heroes Runs in communities across the country, including Kelowna.

The runs are fundraising events for Ned’s Wish a charity that provides money to families caring for retired military and police dogs.

“At any given time we’re running about 60 to 70 dogs. We have paid out 171 claims. We have paid over $116,000 in veterinary bills to date. Our goal over the last three years has been to reach about $292,000 and we have actually just exceeded that,” said Stacey Talbot, Ned’s Wish president and founder.

After years of service, the K9s are placed with families like the Lyvers who are caring for their third retired police dog, Fargo.

Story continues below advertisement

“We see it as an honour. We know that once they’re done working they need a home,” said Krista Lyver.

“When we had our first two dogs Ned’s Wish didn’t exist yet, so Fargo is the first dog that we’ve had that we’ve been able to take advantage of Ned’s Wish,” said Lyver.

“He just had a couple of procedures a few days ago and of course…vet bills can be expensive and they were able to cover the entire cost so we are beyond grateful.”

After the run, participants were able to spend some time with the working dogs, as well as pups in training, and watch a demonstration, showing off how strong the dogs are.

It’s not too late to donate to the cause. Support for retired police and military dogs can be given at: www.nedswish.com