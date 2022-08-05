Charges recommended against officer for driving, use of police dog near Ladysmith, B.C., IIO says

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has recommended charges in relation to a 2021 incident near Ladysmith, B.C., on Vancouver Island.

IIO investigators have filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges for an officer who attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a van in the 100 block of Highway 1 on April 17, 2021.

“The van did not stop, and officers subsequently used their vehicle to halt the van. A police service dog was used to help bring the man into custody, and he sustained serious dog-bite related injuries,” IIO staff said in a release.

“Upon completion of the investigation, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald, QC, reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed an offence in relation to their driving and the use of a police service dog.”

The man was transported to hospital for treatment.

The charges have only been recommended at this point and the BC Prosecution Service will weigh the likelihood of conviction based on evidence gathered by the IIO before approving them.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of police in the province.

