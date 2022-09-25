2 injured in Toronto supermarket stabbing on Sunday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been injured after a daylight stabbing at a Toronto supermarket.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent at around 12:55 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said the incident took place inside a supermarket in the area.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported two adults from the scene. One was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, while the other was brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

