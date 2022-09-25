Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 injured in Toronto supermarket stabbing on Sunday afternoon

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 2:34 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two people have been injured after a daylight stabbing at a Toronto supermarket.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent at around 12:55 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said the incident took place inside a supermarket in the area.

Read more: 2 dead after stabbing at Etobicoke apartment building

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported two adults from the scene. One was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, while the other was brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagTPS tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto Stabbing tagKeele Street tagSt Regis Crescent tagtoronto supermarket stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers