2 injured in Toronto supermarket stabbing on Sunday afternoon

Two people have been injured after a daylight stabbing at a Toronto supermarket.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent at around 12:55 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police said the incident took place inside a supermarket in the area.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported two adults from the scene. One was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, while the other was brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
