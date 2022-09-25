Police suspect triple homicide after mother, 2 children found dead in Brossard, Que. apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A woman, 38, and her two young children were found dead in a Brossard apartment overnight Saturday after authorities were called to the residence for a fire.

Longueuil Police say they found all three victims at the home on Montreal’s south shore after police and firefighters responded to the fire at 1 a.m.

After firefighters contained the blaze they administered CPR to the woman and two children, aged five and two, and rushed them to hospital, where all three victims were later pronounced dead.

Authorities have set up a command post at the scene and are questioning a man who is considered an “important witness” to the incident.

Police spokesperson Francois Boucher confirmed that the 38-year-old woman is the mother of both children, and could not provide any further details about the relationship with the man who they are interrogating as a witness.

The fire was contained to one apartment and no damages were done to the residential building, which was not evacuated during the incident.

Boucher told Global News they are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide.