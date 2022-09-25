Menu

Comments

Crime

Police suspect triple homicide after mother, 2 children found dead in Brossard, Que. apartment

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal' Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal

A woman, 38, and her two young children were found dead in a Brossard apartment overnight Saturday after authorities were called to the residence for a fire.

Longueuil Police say they found all three victims at the home on Montreal’s south shore after police and firefighters responded to the fire at 1 a.m.

After firefighters contained the blaze they administered CPR to the woman and two children, aged five and two, and rushed them to hospital, where all three victims were later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal

Authorities have set up a command post at the scene and are questioning a man who is considered an “important witness” to the incident.

Police spokesperson Francois Boucher confirmed that the 38-year-old woman is the mother of both children, and could not provide any further details about the relationship with the man who they are interrogating as a witness.

The fire was contained to one apartment and no damages were done to the residential building, which was not evacuated during the incident.

Boucher told Global News they are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide.

