Late night house fire in Penticton

A fire erupted at a Penticton home just before midnight, Friday.
The Penticton Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Forsyth Drive. Crews worked overnight tending to the blaze. It wasn’t until 4:30 a.m. that the fire was finally extinguished.
The fire department told Global News damage to the home was ‘considerable.’
The home was still smouldering well into Saturday afternoon, prompting the return of the fire department.
No injuries were reported and the Penticton Fire Department says the cause of this fire is under investigation
