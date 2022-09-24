Menu

Fire

Late night house fire in Penticton

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 8:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Penticton home sustains significant damage during fire' Penticton home sustains significant damage during fire
Penticton fire crews rushed to a house fire Friday evening. As Victoria Femia reports fighting the blaze was a challenge, that took hours.

A fire erupted at a Penticton home just before midnight, Friday.

The Penticton Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Forsyth Drive. Crews worked overnight tending to the blaze. It wasn’t until 4:30 a.m. that the fire was finally extinguished.

Read more: House fire in Kelowna’s Black Mountain area sparked by candle

The fire department told Global News damage to the home was ‘considerable.’

Trending Stories

The home was still smouldering well into Saturday afternoon, prompting the return of the fire department.

No injuries were reported and the Penticton Fire Department says the cause of this fire is under investigation

