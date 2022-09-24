Downtown Vancouver fire near Dunlevy Ave. and Powell Street displaces 22 residents

Send this page to someone via email

A structure fire at a building near Dunlevy Ave. and Powell Street has left 22 residents displaced in East Vancouver.

The fire was reported to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor.

“No injuries have been reported at this time and we have just finished a primary search of the building and that is all clear right now,” said Brain Bertuzzi, Vancouver Fire Rescue’s assistant chief, at the scene.

Thirty-two firefighters were able to get the blaze extinguished and they remained on scene looking for hot spots throughout the morning.

Emergency Social Services have been called in to assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.