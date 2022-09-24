Menu

Fire

Downtown Vancouver fire near Dunlevy Ave. and Powell Street displaces 22 residents

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 2:42 pm
More than 30 Vancouver firefighters responded to the blaze in East Vancouver, Saturday morning. View image in full screen
More than 30 Vancouver firefighters responded to the blaze in East Vancouver, Saturday morning. Global News

A structure fire at a building near Dunlevy Ave. and Powell Street has left 22 residents displaced in East Vancouver.

The fire was reported to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Read more: ‘I’ll be back’: Gain Wah owner vows to try to restart Chinatown restaurant after devastating fire

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor.

“No injuries have been reported at this time and we have just finished a primary search of the building and that is all clear right now,” said Brain Bertuzzi, Vancouver Fire Rescue’s assistant chief, at the scene.

Read more: Fire breaks out in Vancouver’s Chinatown following explosions: police

Thirty-two firefighters were able to get the blaze extinguished and they remained on scene looking for hot spots throughout the morning.

Emergency Social Services have been called in to assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagBC tagVancouver fire tagDowntown Vancouver tagVancouver Fire Rescue tagDisplaced residents tagPowell Street tagDowntown Vancouver fire tagDunlevy Avenue tag

