Man arrested after ‘brandishing knife’ at YEG airport, RCMP officer injured: police

One man was arrested at YEG airport Saturday after he ran through security with a knife.

Around 8:30 a.m., airport security notified airport RCMP officers of the man “brandishing a knife” as he ran through security.

The RCMP officer who found the man was able to take him down and make an arrest, however, the officer was injured during the altercation.

The officer was taken to hospital in stable condition, an RCMP release reads. There were no other injuries.

More to come…