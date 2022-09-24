Menu

Crime

Man arrested after ‘brandishing knife’ at YEG airport, RCMP officer injured: police

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 3:33 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

One man was arrested at YEG airport Saturday after he ran through security with a knife.

Around 8:30 a.m., airport security notified airport RCMP officers of the man “brandishing a knife” as he ran through security.

The RCMP officer who found the man was able to take him down and make an arrest, however, the officer was injured during the altercation.

The officer was taken to hospital in stable condition, an RCMP release reads. There were no other injuries.

More to come…

