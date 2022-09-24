North Vancouver RCMP working to name senior woman injured in pedestrian collision

Send this page to someone via email

A senior woman was knocked unconscious when a vehicle struck her on Friday, officials say.

Investigators are now turning to the public for help as they have not been able to identify her.

The woman was stuck while using a crosswalk on Capilano Road and Garden Avenue around 9 a.m.

Police said she struck her head and lost consciousness.

She has been transferred to hospital but remains unconscious, according to police.

“She has no identification with her, no phone, no wallet, nothing that would enable us to find out who she is,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries, a North Vancouver RCMP officer.

“It appears she was out for either a walk or a jog.

“Someone might be calling around right now to friends and family, wondering where she is, worried about her. We’re hoping the public will help us connect with her family and loved ones.”

Due to privacy rules, police are unable to publish an image of the woman but did offer a description.

Police describe the woman as light to medium complexion, between the age of 70 to 80 years old, slim to medium build, standing around five-feet, five-inches in height, with dark curly hair dyed black, dark eyes and she is wearing a gold wedding band bearing Indigenous art on her left ring finger and a silver ring bearing Indigenous art on her left pinky finger.

She was wearing a generic black running top, black leggings and grey New Balance running shoes, women’s size seven.

Investigators said the investigation is ongoing but alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

