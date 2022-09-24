Halifax police investigate after person found with gunshot wound

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an “injured person incident” after a person was found with a gunshot wound in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.

In a release, police said officers responded to a report of a male with a gunshot wound in the 40 block of Hastings Drive.

“Officers located a 23-year-old man with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to hospital,” the release said.

HRP said officers do not believe this is a random incident. The matter is in the early stages of the investigation and there are limited details available at this time

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident took place early Saturday as many residents were sheltering at home from the arrival of post-tropical storm Fiona.