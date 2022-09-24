Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate after person found with gunshot wound

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 6:51 am
Click to play video: 'Public hearings for N.S. shooting inquiry draw to a close' Public hearings for N.S. shooting inquiry draw to a close
After seven months, more than 200 witnesses and thousands of documents, the public portion of the inquiry into the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history has drawn to a close. The final report about the investigation into the April 2020 massacre is expected early next year – and as Graeme Benjamin reports, family members of the victims hope it will lead to permanent, long-lasting change.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an “injured person incident” after a person was found with a gunshot wound in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.

In a release, police said officers responded to a report of a male with a gunshot wound in the 40 block of Hastings Drive.

“Officers located a 23-year-old man with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to hospital,” the release said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fiona makes landfall in Nova Scotia, leaving path of destruction

HRP said officers do not believe this is a random incident. The matter is in the early stages of the investigation and there are limited details available at this time

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident took place early Saturday as many residents were sheltering at home from the arrival of post-tropical storm Fiona.

