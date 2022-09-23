Hamilton Tiger-Cats playoff hopes take a big hit with loss in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A lackluster second half, highlighted by two costly turnovers, sent the Hamilton Tiger-Cats back home on a down note after a 23-16 loss in Montreal Friday night.

Trevor Harris threw two touchdowns to Geno Lewis, including the game-winning, nine-yard TD with 1:42 remaining in the fourth quarter to improve Montreal’s record to 6-7.

Harris ended the game by completing 26 of 35 pass attempts for 244 yards while Lewis hauled in five passes for 52 yards.

The loss drops the Ticats to 4-10 and leaves Hamilton four points behind the Alouettes for second place in the CFL’s East Division.

Montreal’s victory also clinched the season series against the Tiger-Cats, which will place the Al’s ahead of Hamilton should the two clubs finish tied with the same number of points at the end of the regular season.

After throwing a career-high five touchdowns in an impressive win over Winnipeg last week, the Alouettes defence held Ticats QB Dane Evans without a TD toss on Friday night.

Evans completed 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 288 yards while receiver Tim White made six receptions for 105 yards.

Tiger-Cats running back Wes Hills ran the ball 10 times for 61 yards and scored his first career touchdown on a four-yard run in the first quarter that put Hamilton ahead 7-0.

Seth Small was good on all three of his field goal attempts, connecting from nine, 32 and 38 yards out.

The Cats lost defensive back Rodney Randle Jr. in the third quarter to injury when he took a hit to the head from one of his teammates.

Randle Jr. was removed from the field on a stretcher and was taken to a Montreal hospital. Team officials say Randle Jr. was alert and moving his limbs.

Hamilton is now enjoying its last bye week of the regular season before they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Oct. 7.