Okanagan College hosts powwow ahead of Orange Shirt Day

With the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation only a week away, happening on Friday, Sept. 30, Okanagan College invited the community to their annual youth exhibition powwow to celebrate and educate the public on Indigenous culture.

“It’s a really beautiful event for us to host here at Okanagan College because it allows us to share some of our culture, teaching, dancing and the meanings behind those,” said Anthony Isaac, manager of Indigenous services at Okanagan College.

“It really is a great educational and awareness opportunity for the broader college community and students at large.”

Students across Kelowna were invited to Okanagan College where they learned more about the history of powwow, the dances featured and grand entry. Isaac says having the younger students at the event allows them to learn about Indigenous history outside of the classroom.

“We invite a lot of youth out from the school districts to come out and attend this event, really just helping to foster that idea of pursuing post-secondary but also a chance to see that culture is honoured and revered here at the college,” Isaac said.

“That level of commitment we want to share with students, let them know that they can come here and learn in a welcoming and inclusive environment.”

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is next Friday, and this is the second year it is being recognized nationally. However, the event at the college has been recurring for over a decade and organizers say it shows the school’s commitment to reconciliation.

“They are showing kindness, this is our 13th year and kindness means respect,” said Richard Jackson Jr.

“I’m a true, true believer that culture is treatment. I sit on the board at Round Lake Treatment Centre and we have a fantastic treatment centre for people of all colours and races. It’s a healing process what we’re doing today.”

The college will be hosting events leading up to the 30th, including a screening of the movie Indian Horse on the 27th. Next Thursday, there will be a flag-lowering event honouring those impacted by the Indian Residential School System on the Kelowna campus.

All events are listed on the Okanagan College website.