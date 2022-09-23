Toronto Elections extends deadline to apply to vote by mail

As residents prepare to cast their ballots next month, Toronto Elections says it is extending the deadline for mail-in voting applications.
The organization said the deadline — initially set to pass at 4:30 p.m. on Friday — has now been extended to 11:59 p.m.
In a press release, Toronto Elections said the deadline has been extended to “provide eligible voters more time to apply to vote by mail.”
Eligible voters must apply by calling 311, or online.
Toronto Elections said the new mail-in voting option “provides voters with a convenient way to vote, in addition to eight days of advance voting October 7 to 14 and election day on October 24.”
A total of 372 candidates have been certified to run in Toronto’s upcoming municipal election.
-with a file from Global News’ Isaac Callan
