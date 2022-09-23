Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto Elections extends deadline to apply to vote by mail

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Key dates for Toronto election rapidly approaching' Key dates for Toronto election rapidly approaching
WATCH: Key dates for Toronto election rapidly approaching

As residents prepare to cast their ballots next month, Toronto Elections says it is extending the deadline for mail-in voting applications.

The organization said the deadline — initially set to pass at 4:30 p.m. on Friday — has now been extended to 11:59 p.m.

Read more: Countdown on until Toronto election as mail-in deadline approaches

In a press release, Toronto Elections said the deadline has been extended to “provide eligible voters more time to apply to vote by mail.”

Trending Stories

Eligible voters must apply by calling 311, or online.

Toronto Elections said the new mail-in voting option “provides voters with a convenient way to vote, in addition to eight days of advance voting October 7 to 14 and election day on October 24.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto’s 2022 municipal election voters’ list now available

A total of 372 candidates have been certified to run in Toronto’s upcoming municipal election.

-with a file from Global News’ Isaac Callan

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto election tagmail-in voting tagToronto Votes tagToronto election 2022 tag2022 Toronto election tagToronto voting tagmail in voting toronto tagtoronto mail in vote deadline tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers