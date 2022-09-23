SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec election: Parti Québécois leader in isolation due to flu-like symptoms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2022 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'Decision Quebec 2022' Decision Quebec 2022
In a neck-in-neck race to see who will form the official opposition, all eyes are on the leaders to see who will pull ahead on voting day. IPSOS general director Sébastien Dallaire joins Global’s Laura Casella with a review of some of the top moments from the second and final televised debate before Quebecers head to the polls on October 3rd.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he is pausing his campaign after developing flu-like symptoms.

St-Pierre Plamondon said on Twitter he has tested negative for COVID-19 twice but is isolating as a precaution.

The announcement comes one day after a televised leaders debate that saw the five main party leaders in relatively close contact.

Meanwhile, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault says he will visit Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., a small archipelago in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, after the passage of hurricane Fiona, which is supposed to make landfall this weekend.

Read more: Quebec election: sparks fly in leaders’ debate over COVID-19 measures, environment

Legault said during a campaign stop in Laval, Que., near Montreal, that residents of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and of coastal regions in the province should prepare for the worst.

Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is to hold a news conference this morning in Montreal and participate in other events in the city.

Liberal party Leader Dominique Anglade is also starting her day in Montreal before heading to the Outaouais region, in western Quebec, where she is to visit the municipalities of Cantley and Wakefield, and then Gatineau.

Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Éric Duhaime is holding a campaign rally this evening in Lévis, Que., on the south shore of Quebec City — the region where his party enjoys some of its strongest support.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
